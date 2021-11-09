Lincoln made us envious of the Chinese car market when it revealed the Zephyr concept back in April this year. It was a gorgeous sedan previewing an upcoming production model for the People’s Republic that’s not in the brand’s plans for North America. It seems that the production version of the car is ready to be launched as new leaked images reveal its final design.

Similar to what happened with the new Ford Mondeo earlier today, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released photos of the Zephyr for China, and we have to admit it looks very, very good. The best news is that it remains virtually identical to the Zephyr concept with just minor exterior visual modifications.

Gallery: Lincoln Zephyr production model (leaked images)

5 Photos

The leaked photos show two cars with the red one featuring a more premium look thanks to the additional chrome decorations and the more distinctive red paint. The white car, in turn, looks sportier with piano black accents, side mirrors, and roof. Interestingly, both cars feature a somewhat weird-looking black A-pillar that’s contrasting to the cars’ main exterior color.

The Zephyr is 4,982 millimeters (196.1 inches) long, which makes it 47 mm (1.85 inches) shorter than the new Mondeo for China. It has a shorter wheelbase, though, and shares the same engine as the sedan for China - a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas unit with 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts). Depending on the trim level, the Zephyr will ride on either 235/50 R18 tires or larger 235/45 R19 tires.

There are no photos showing the interior yet, though seeing how close in terms of design the production car is to the concept, we expect to see a massive screen inside spanning from side to side. In the concept, the design of the cabin was very minimalistic with a minimal amount of physical buttons. It will be very interesting to see whether the P, N, R, and D buttons on the center console will be retained for the production model.

For now, the Zephyr, just like the new Mondeo, is only for China. With these fully revealing photos showing up from the Chinese government, we believe an official and full Zephyr debut is just around the corner.