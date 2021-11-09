On a more general note, it’s hard to believe there’s no electrified Porsche 911 in production yet, given the way the automotive industry has evolved in the last several years. In fact, if we take a look back at the history of the sports car, in 2010, the Stuttgart-based automaker unveiled the 911 GT3 R Hybrid but it was strictly a race car for endurance racing. Now, Porsche is finally working on a road-legal 911 Hybrid, and we have a new spy video showing it lapping the Nurburgring.

The video attached at the top of this page comes courtesy of the CarSpyMedia channel on YouTube, and shows us 1:43 minutes of footage with a black prototype around the famous German track. The test car has virtually no camouflage and plays a sonorous soundtrack accompanied by a lot of tire squeaking on the tighter corners.

Tentatively called the 911 Turbo E-Hybrid, this car should prioritize performance over efficiency and will likely adopt a 400-volt system. Little else is known at the moment, though, but Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume hinted in an interview it could be the flagship model of the 911 (992) family when it comes to its performance. And yes, this means it should be more powerful and faster than the 911 Turbo S.

It’s also known that this electrified 911 will be a regular hybrid rather than a plug-in hybrid. This means it will have a smaller battery, and the decision to use a 400-volt electrical system instead of an 800-volt system like in the Porsche Taycan makes a lot of sense. The system in the battery-powered vehicle is better for rapid charging, and obviously, that’s not a requirement in a parallel hybrid.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Hybrid spy photos

9 Photos

From what we can hear in this video, the prototype uses a dual-clutch transmission, and it is a known fact that the 911 (992) uses an eight-speed DCT shared with the hybrid versions of the Panamera.

The 911 Hybrid will likely debut in 2023 as a 2024 model. Its launch could coincide with the mid-cycle refresh of the 911 family, which means it could actually be based on the facelifted version of the model.