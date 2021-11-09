Mazda is a relatively small car manufacturer compared to domestic rivals such as Toyota and Honda, but the Zoom-Zoom company wants to play in the big leagues by expanding its lineup. After adding the MX-30 electric to its portfolio, the Japanese brand is preparing to launch five CX models globally, kicking things off with the CX-50 teased here.

While the CX-60 through CX-90 will ride on a new rear-wheel-drive platform with inline-six engines and PHEV power, the CX-50 will keep things simple by being a larger alternative to the CX-5. It'll follow the same recipe used by Mazda for the CX-30, essentially a more spacious CX-3 for those who need the extra practicality. The CX-30 is sold globally, but that won't be the case with the new CX-50 as it will be available exclusively in North America.

Prior to its official debut scheduled for November 15, the CX-50 makes a brief appearance in a teaser video carrying a kayak while driving through a rainforest. We barely get to see the new SUV, so the video is only good for announcing when the premiere is scheduled to take place. The short clip was also published by Mazda Canada, strongly suggesting the model will also be available in the world's second-largest country by total area.

Riding on the same platform as the CX-3 and Mazda3, the new CX-50 will enter production in January 2022 at the factory in Huntsville, Alabama built as a joint venture with Toyota. Unlike the bigger RWD SUVs the company is planning, the new crossover will utilize FWD underpinnings with AWD and a turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine. In the CX-3 and Mazda3, it's good for 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters) of torque when the engine feeds on 93-octane fuel.

We are not expecting a significant price bump over the CX-5 considering the smaller CX-30 is only $1,260 more expensive than the CX-3. Mazda has already announced the CX-5 will remain in the lineup and has given it a nip and tuck for the 2022 model year. As a refresher, all CX-badged models going forward will have AWD as standard.