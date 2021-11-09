You just got to love it when two brands of the same nationality join forces for a purpose. Jaguar, which was established in Coventry in 1935, and fashion label Baracuta, which started in Manchester in 1937, lead a celebration of British design and exploration of future trends.

The produce is a fashionable Jaguar E-Pace P300e plug-in hybrid SUV and a stylish Jaguar G9 Baracuta jacket, representing each of the brand's DNA in design. More importantly, the collaboration doesn't end there as the two will be hosting a European-wide cultural exploration of fashion, art, and architecture to identify future design classics.

The Jaguar Baracuta E-Pace comes with a custom exterior color called Neutro, while the cabin will be decorated with the same tartan Baracuta uses to line its G9 jacket. These designs will be found on the door trims, boot floor, and on the roof but in contrast styling. Moreover, Baracuta emblems are found on the headrest, rear quarter window, and as a design for the puddle lamps.

On the other hand, the Baracuta G9 Jaguar jacket has the automaker's wordmark embroidered on the sleeve, plus a special edition Jaguar x Baracuta logo. on the inside.

The collaboration between the two brands hosts the birth of "The Next Classic Guide," which basically is a tour of respected influencers, bloggers, artists, and content creators on cultural places in the UK and the rest of Europe. The goal is to "places, fashions, trends, and people that will inspire and shape the next generation."

The cultural exploration has started in London in October 2021 and will end at the Milan Fashion Week in February 2022, covering Germany, Spain, Poland, and Austria. You may follow the four-month journey at The Next Classic Guide website, which is a live and interactive portal.