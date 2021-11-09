\At this point, we all know that Ferrari is working on its first SUV, the Purosangue, though the automaker was adamant in calling it so. We've seen the practical Ferrari several times before, but here it is again courtesy of YouTube's walkoARTvideos.

The Purosangue prototype was caught casually strolling amid German traffic. It's still wearing its heavily-clad Levante body, though a few changes can be found at the rear especially by the lower bumper. As you can see, the aggressive placement of the exhaust tips has been replaced with a more conventional positioning that flanks the lower bumper garnishment.

You can see the difference with previous spy shots in the gallery below.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV new spy photos

3 Photos

Despite the Levante body, we all know that the Purosangue will be an entirely different vehicle that will ride on a different platform. The practical four-door not-SUV will have a wider track, suggested by the wider flares, while the quad-tip exhaust reminds us that Ferrari isn't lagging down in terms of performance.

Although, we must say that the chase down above is telling us that it's only a matter of time before Ferrari moves the testing out of the test mule and onward to its production body.

As for the powertrains, Ferrari has confirmed that the Purosangue will have "multiple powertrains with highest specific power output plus electric motor." That said, a top-spec V12 with electric motors could be on the table, which could be confirmed by the eerily silent test mule spotted in transit earlier this month.

Other engine options for the GTC4Lusso replacement could include V6 and V8 mills, though that's more of a speculation on our part.

Given Ferrari's initial schedule, expect the Purosangue to be unveiled globally by next year, with the US receiving the high-riding Prancing Horse in 2023.