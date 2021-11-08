If you happen to be living in Eastern Europe, the year 1989 is probably very important for your life. It’s the year when significant historical events happened in this part of the world, namely a wave of revolutions, including in countries like Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic), Romania, Bulgaria, and others. At the other side of the big pond, however, things were quieter and it was the right time for one Japanese brand to make its debut.

November 8, 1989, was the exact day when Infiniti officially started selling vehicles in the United States. The marque was Nissan’s answer to the growing demand for more luxurious vehicles and a direct competitor for Lexus and Acura, which were created around the same time. The first two models available in North America were the Q45 and M30, which were based on existing Nissan products.

In order to commemorate 32 years since its launch, Infiniti has released a series of eight videos on YouTube under the “Infiniti Origins” label. You can watch all eight videos by clicking on the source link below, and we’ve attached the first two videos from the series to this article. Honestly, the pilot episode was the most entertaining for us. It introduces us to Dean Leathers, who was part of Infiniti’s founding team between 1985 and 1994.

“I was part of the original launch team of the brand back in the late 1980s. My basic responsibility was product communication which means to create and tell the stories around the brand and the product. The team that I was part of was an extraordinary group of individuals. Bill Bruce, who was the original head of the Infiniti division, inspired us to bond as a family. What was remarkable about them was the chemistry that we had. [...] Many of us still keep in touch, even today, more than 30 years later.”

Today, Infiniti enjoys a solid market presence, thanks to a lineup of sedans, crossovers, and coupes. It has had some pretty exciting concept vehicles in the last three decades and today the brand even plays a role in Formula 1. How is it possible to become so successful in such a competitive industry in just three decades? The answers you’ll find in this new video series.