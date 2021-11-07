After the Fiesta facelift's debut, Ford has given the Focus a substantial update for the 2022 model year in Europe. The updates aren't limited to the exterior, though, as they are also seen in the cabin. While we've already covered much of the updates during its debut, the Focus has yet to reveal itself in the metal to the public – until today.

Spotted at this year's Zurich Car Show, the Ford Focus facelift made its public debut. If you're curious how the updates look in the metal, the walkaround video embedded atop this page should give you a good look.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Focus facelift

66 Photos

Prominently seen are the changes on the refreshed Focus' front fascia, especially on the bevy of updates on the LED lighting. Ford foregoes the use of fog lights completely, giving the compact car a cleaner look. At the rear, the updated Focus gets blacked-out taillights.

The Focus ST also gets the update for 202, with a fresh alloy wheel design and a Mean Green paint from the Fiesta ST. The performance version is still offered in both hatchback and wagon body styles.

Inside, the Ford Focus gets a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen with support for over-the-air updates. It also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the main operating system has been upgraded to Ford's latest SYNC 4. Ford Performance seats make their debut in the Focus ST facelift.

In terms of powertrain, Ford seems to have dropped the diesel engine option in the Focus ST lineup. It's unclear whether the oil-burner option will be reintroduced in the future but for now, those who will opt for the performance version will have to settle for the 280-horsepower turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline power plant.