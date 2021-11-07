Electric vehicles are definitely the future, nay, the present, and automakers are all setting up their electrified lineup to keep up with the market trend (and tight environmental standards). Even trucks are starting to become electrified, so much so that America's perennial best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150, already has an electric version, the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Of course, the rest of the US Big Three aren't about to let the Blue Oval take the cake. In fact, GMC is also early in the game with the electrified return of the Hummer, but reports have stated that the luxury automaker won't let the Hummer EV be alone in its plugged-in stable.

As confirmed by Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, to Automotive News back in July, GMC confirmed that an all-electric full-size pickup truck is arriving in "due course," to be built alongside the Hummer EV. Aldred, however, didn't confirm whether this full-size EV truck will share the Sierra name.

In terms of design, GMC hasn't revealed anything yet, but a post from General Motors Design Instagram page might be showing us a preview of what's to come for the electric EV with a bed. Created by Nathan Zabarsky, the sketch above shows a gnarly-looking truck void of a grille upfront.

However, we'd be remiss not to mention that this isn't a confirmed design nor did GM mention that the sketch will make its way into a production EV truck. It could, however, give us an idea, considering that the sketch kind of resembles the redesigned 2022 GMC Sierra that debuted last month – or at least it's within the ballpark in terms of styling.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Zabarsky has been working with GM since 2017 as a Creative Designer, a job he took after his five-month stint as an Exterior Design Intern for Ford. His Behance profile shows old works including an autonomous Buick vehicle, a Mack Concept on rails, and an 'Ergonomic' cheese grater.