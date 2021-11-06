While the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was recently given an official reveal, the sexiest of specs and performance figures are still just trickling out. Thankfully, when we're talking about a legendary performance iteration of America's sports car, the weird world of internet forums is always good for a leak or three.

Enter Corvette Forum, always reliable for sneaky quick Corvette intel, and member Z0Sick6 (excellent handle, sir). Though the origin and location are as-yet unclear, this Z06 enthusiast appears to have captured a photo of a Chevy product display board that offers up some fast facts for the Z06, including a quarter mile time of 10.6 seconds.

On that face of it, 10.6 seconds is an impressive, if not reality-warping number. The previous C7 Z06 recorded quarter mile times around 10.9 seconds (if you can believe Car and Driver, and we do), and a current Porsche 911 Turbo S is said to run the distance in a furious 10.1 seconds.

And now, a list of caveats. For starters, on the time-revealing photograph, Chevy offers up a footnote to the 10.6 figure that is as-yet indecipherable. There's a fair chance this will reference the time being hit with certain optional equipment, tires, or under variable conditions (General Motors is nothing if not loaded with lawyers). Another big one is that, despite the title of the forum post, we haven't received an indication from anyone at Chevrolet that the photo is authentic, and the number official.

We have reached out to the automaker for comment and/or confirmation, and will update this post as we know more.

In the meantime, while it's always fun to match headline stats with performance cars, a drag racing metric is hardly the best measure for a car like the Corvette Z06. The high-revving, 670-horsepower mid-engine supercar is likely to be an absolute monster where tracks with corners are concerned.