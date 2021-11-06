We've known for a while that the new, mid-engine Chevy Corvette attracts younger buyers, but that doesn't mean that the C8 doesn't have an appeal to the older set of consumers. In fact, this would be the third story about 90-year-olds receiving Corvette C8s that we've reported so far. Well, this time, almost.

The receiver is an 89-year-old retired Lt. Col. Tony Bevacqua – a former Air Force pilot from Yuba City, California. Inspired by the story of a 95-year-old World War II veteran who was moved to the front of the Corvette waitlist, Wheeler Chevrolet pulled some strings to make this happen.

"This is the very first 2022 C-8 that we are delivering, they're very hard to get," said Wheeler Chevrolet general sales manager Jay Park to Fox 40 News. "I read an article about a 95-year-old in Kentucky receiving his Corvette as a special occasion and I thought, 'Why not Tony? He's a very good supporter of the community, he does a lot for Beale Air Force Base and a lot for the veterans."

Bevacqua joined the US Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War, but he wasn't just an ordinary Air Force pilot. After volunteering blindly for the job, he became the youngest pilot to ever fly a Lockheed U-2 spy plane alongside members of the CIA.

When it comes to collecting Corvettes, Bevacqua said that he's had Corvettes since 1976, even having three at one time. He was strictly into classic ones until today.

As far as we can tell based on the video, Bevacqua receives an Arctic White 2022 Corvette with Stingray R appearance package. It also comes with fender hash marks in Edge Red with Carbon Flash accent and a set of 5-open-spoke Carbon Flash-painted aluminum wheels with machined edge, a $995 option.