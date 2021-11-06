We all know that the Tesla Model S Plaid is quick, but just how quick is it in a straight-line race? To demonstrate, Hagerty's Jason Cammisa ushered in a matchup – a Model S Plaid, a BMW M5 CS, and a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The result shouldn't surprise anyone but what Hagerty was able to illustrate in this video was the gap between the three cars. The Model S Plaid finished the quarter mile in 9.33 seconds at a speed 152 miles per hour (245 kilometers per hour) at the line.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

The BMW M5 CS, on the other hand, covered the same distance in 10.6 seconds, crossing the quarter-mile mark at 130 mph (209 km/h). The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing completed the same a second slower at a speed of 125 mph (201 km/h).

While these differences in the numbers don't seem much, the video illustrated that the M5 CS, the quickest and most powerful BMW of all time, was six school buses behind the Tesla. More importantly, the CT5-V Blackwing, the most powerful Cadillac of all time, was over a football field's length behind the Model S Plaid.

The drag race was only one was to illustrate how insanely far the Model S Plaid was from the two internal combustion engine-powered sports sedans. Cammisa and his team also recorded lap times at Willow Springs, with the Tesla beating the gas-guzzlers by a substantial figure.

However, Cammisa went on to discuss that despite the CT5-V placing last in this drag race (and in the middle with the lap time comparison), it still has something that the quickest Tesla doesn't.

Watch the full video above to see the story. Trust us, it's worth your while.