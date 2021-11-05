When Acura introduced the TLX Type S, a sporty take on the brand’s largest and most popular sedan, no one expected it to be cheap. And as it turned out, the Type S treatment drove the TLX’s price up about $15,000, from $38,545 (including a $1,045 destination charge) to at least $53,345. When the 2022 Acura MDX Type S arrives later this year, it will receive an even bigger price hike.

In a press release, the Japanese automaker announced the sportiest version of the MDX will retail “in the high-$60,000 range.” That means adding the Type S treatment to the three-row crossover could add up to $20,000 to the $48,245 base price. That simple math only tells part of the story, though.

On the TLX, for example, the Type S trim only costs $6,050 of the $15,000 increase. The rest comes from prerequisites – the $2,000 Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, the $4,000 Technology package, and the $2,750 A-Spec package are all mandatory additions. It’s likely the MDX Type S will follow a similar format, but the premium seems more dramatic because both the Technology pack and A-Spec pack cost more money on the crossover ($4,700 and $3,500, respectively). Considering those pricier option groups, it’s likely the actual Type S package will cost a bit more than on the TLX too. Still, the enhancements should help soften the blow.

The MDX Type S replaces the standard model’s 3.5-liter V6 with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, kicking the output up from 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet (216 kilowatts and 362 Newton-meters) of torque to 355 hp and 354 lb-ft (264 kW and 480 Nm). That’s nothing to sneeze at, but the Type S treatment also boasts a revised 10-speed automatic transmission, adaptive dampers, and a new Sport Plus driving mode. Brembo-sourced brakes clamp down on larger front rotors and wear flashy red paint, too.

Speaking of aesthetic upgrades, the Diamond Pentagon grille lets more air in and sits above a new front splitter. Along with those touches, substantial intakes sit at either corner of the fascia to help with cooling. A rear diffuser and fat quad exhaust pipes sit out back, while a set of standard 21-inch wheels complete the Type S’ exterior package. In the cabin, a flat-bottom steering wheel and metal-topped pedals help put the driver in the mood for fun.

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S should arrive in dealers in December. And as for when you’ll see a review and a rating for this spicy three-row, well, stay tuned.