Acura announced three months ago that the Integra would be returning to its lineup. The automaker followed up its announcement with a series of teaser images that revealed quite a bit of the new model, though we’ll get our first – and best – look at it yet next week when Acura debuts the Integra Prototype in Los Angeles. The reveal is set for Thursday, November 11, at 8:35 p.m. EST.

The company is following the reveal path laid by the 2022 Honda Civic, which first debuted as a “Prototype” ahead of the production car’s reveal, though the changes between prototype and production were minimal. We expect the Integra Prototype to follow suit, looking quite like the production version, which could look a lot like the new Civic.

Teaser images and spy shots allude to the new Integra sharing more than just its platform with the Honda model. A teaser image of the interior highlighted the manual gearbox and the center console, which look a lot like the new Civic Hatchback’s interior. However, it was the spy shots that really emphasized their similarities. There are differences, with the Integra wearing a unique front bumper and lower grille opening. The photos also appeared to show the Acura with a pointier front end.

Acura’s August announcement was big news, and there will be many curious to see what form the new Integra will take. Evidence is mounting that it will share quite a bit with the new Civic, though we expect Acura to add its own twist to the formula to help it stand out from its Honda sibling. We’ll get our first look at it next week and hopefully learn what will make the new Integra its own unique model. We expect to see the interior, too. Tune into the livestream next week for more.