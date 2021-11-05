Paolo Troilo made a mistake in 2005 when he made the leap to become a painter – he forgot to buy brushes. Those seem pretty important, but Troilo managed without, choosing to paint with his fingers instead. It became his trademark technique – one he used to craft a stunning black-and-white mural called "Minotauro" (Minotaur) not just for Lamborghini, but on a Lamborghini to create a brand-new art car for the brand.

The Huracan Evo he painted is on display right now in Milan, Italy, the art car depicting the fusion between man and bull – Lamborghini's iconic symbol. The sides of the car show off the man's athletic torso, arms stretched back to denote speed – acceleration – and aggression. On the hood are a pair of forearms with clenched fists that mimic a bull's horns. At the rear, the Minotaur loses its defined shape, blending into a stylized design, which is also featured on the roof. There's perfectly placed paint splatter over the entire project, too.

"It was inspiring to meet Paolo Troilo and his artistic expressiveness," said Christian Mastro, Lamborghini's marketing director. "In our company, we are accustomed to art and the way it has always influenced our cars."

The Huracan Evo is the brand's entry-level supercar, which sits below the Aventador. It packs a potent 5.2-liter V10 making 631 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, which allows the supercar to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds.

The Minotauro will be on display through November 13 at Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan. It's part of the Troilo-Milano Solo Andata (One Way) exhibition curated by Luca Beatrice. The car will be on display alongside some of the artist's other works. Troilo has had his works exhibited around the world, including New York, L.A., Istanbul, Rome, Tel Aviv, and Singapore. He lives and works in Milan.