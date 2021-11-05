After revealing the all-new Tundra in mid-September, Toyota is announcing today pricing details for its revamped fullsize pickup. Math for the Ford F-150 rival starts at $35,950 before the $1,695 destination fees, thus making it $1,925 more expensive than the model it replaces. The bump in price was expected given the switch to an all-new platform, twin-turbo engine, and the adoption of a multi-link rear suspension.

Pricing details for the 2022 Tundra equipped with the hybrid powertrain have not been disclosed, but we do get to find out the large truck equipped with the i-Force Max will deliver an EPA-estimated 20 miles per gallon in the combined cycle. For the sake of comparison, the Ford F-150 fitted with the PowerBoost Hybrid will do 24 mpg in the 4WD configuration and 25 mpg in 2WD guise.

Before pricing for the electrified model is released, the most expensive gas version will set you back $61,020, and that's before options and destination fees. The hefty sticker price belongs to the 1794 Edition CrewMax with the 6.5-foot bed, but it might be only a matter of time before the Tundra’s maximum price could increase furthermore.

A more luxurious trim level likely to be called Capstone is expected to come as early as the 2022 model year and take on the F-150 Limited. It was spotted last month at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMTX) in San Antonio with the hybrid powertrain and loads of chrome accents. A potential upscale variant with the i-Force Max could cost roughly $70,000 with all the boxes on the options list ticked.

Attached below is a document showing full pricing details for the 2022 Toyota Tundra gas-only model.

The third-generation Tundra will arrive at dealerships before the end of the year and should be followed sooner rather than later by its SUV sibling, the Sequoia.

The smaller, next-gen Tacoma truck was spied for the first time last month and could go on sale within the next two years. The overhauled midsize pickup is rumored to be twinned with the global Hilux that Toyota sells outside of the United States.