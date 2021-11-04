Novitec has expertise in modifying Ferraris as it's been working on Maranello's products for as long as we can remember. It was the F8 Spider's turn to receive the aftermarket treatment, and oh boy, the result is nothing short of opulent. By definition, a Ferrari – be it classic or modern – attracts a lot of attention, but slap on a purple wide body and you end up with a prancing horse you can't take your eyes off of, for better or for worse.

The N-Largo kit tailored to the 488 Spider successor makes the droptop Ferrari a full 211 centimeters (83 inches) wide at the rear axle after adding the custom rear flares. These are 13 cm (5.1 in) chunkier than the standard model. To keep the weight down, Novitec's body kit is made from carbon fiber and adds seven cm (2.7 in) of width at the front fenders to give the Italian stallion a more muscular look.

Gallery: Ferrari F8 Spider widebody by Novitec

12 Photos

The German tuner has replaced the OEM wheels with a Vossen forged set measuring 21 inches and featuring a fake centerlock design. These can be had in no fewer than 72 different colors, plus with a choice between brushed or polished finishes, and come wrapped in 255/30 ZR21 rubber. New, stiffer springs have brought the F8 Spider closer to the road by approximately 35 millimeters (1.4 in) for a more dramatic stance.

It wouldn't be a complete package without some changes to the engine, and Novitec has worked on the twin-turbo V8 to extract some serious power. It now pumps out an extra 97 hp (72 kW), thus taking the 3.9-liter unit to a massive 807 hp (602 kW). Torque is also substantially up, now at a devilish 666 lb-ft (903 Nm).

Courtesy of the newly unlocked muscle, the Ferrari F8 Spider can run to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 2.6 seconds while going from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) will take 7.7 seconds before topping out at more than 211 mph (340 km/h).

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but Novitec will keep this N-Largo package exclusive by offering only 15 conversions.