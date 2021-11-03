New spy shots of the VW ID. Buzz recently broke cover, but they are rendered null and void thanks to Volkswagen proper. During the recent debut of the ID.5, at the very end of the video, Volkswagen dropped a surprise in the form of the future electric microbus without any camouflage on the outside. Sort of, anyway.

We have the debut video at the top of the article set to the moment the camera pans left. The ID. Buzz comes into full view, and you can see why we say sort of regarding the camouflage.

The tape and swirl wrap we've seen on recent prototypes are gone, showing the headlights, lower fascia, and sharply angled nose without hindrance. The colorful graphics, however, still play a minor role in concealing finer details, especially along the side that is still somewhat shadowed. The glass is also covered, making it harder to see the pillars but we already had a good look at the side thanks to previous spy shots.

The camera never makes it to the van's backside, nor do we go inside for a look so VW isn't giving up all the Buzz details just yet. Still, it's certainly the very best look we've had thus far of the new microbus, and we know it will ride on the automaker's MEB platform so two-wheel and all-wheel drive options should be available. It won't be a screaming fast EV, but with 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) on tap and a possibility of 300 hp (224 kW) for some versions, it should be considerably quicker than the buses of old.

Will the ID. Buzz generate the same kind of passionate following? It debuts next year, going on sale in European markets both as a passenger and cargo van. A US-spec debut won't happen until 2023, and it will only be offered with seats in the States, so we still have quite a wait before we see the Buzz start buzzing.