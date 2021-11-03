Sometime this month, Ferrari will introduce a new Icona model. It’s name, design, and price tag remain a mystery, though it should be more exclusive and pricier than its previous Icona offerings. We’ve heard rumors of a November debut, and photos of a purported invite to the new model’s reveal appeared on Instagram last month. Now, though, we have confirmation from Ferrari’s CEO – the new Icona will debut in the coming weeks.

Company CEO Benedetto Vigna broke the news during the company’s third-quarter results call with investors, according to Automotive News Europe. The new Icona wasn’t supposed to arrive until 2022. The reason for the schedule change? CFO Antonio Picca Piccon said, “the move was triggered by the strong customer needs for a new Icona, which we felt the responsibility to satisfy.” The last Icona models – the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 – debuted back in 2018. They were a pair of open-top roadsters based on the mid-engined 812 Superfast.

Gallery: Ferrari Icona Spy Photos

6 Photos

The new Icona will reportedly ride on the same platform as the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, which jives with the spy shots we’ve reported. The most recent ones showed the LaFerrari with extensive camouflage and cladding covering the new production body. Ferrari is supposedly taking inspiration from the 1967 330 P4 race car. The new Icona will allegedly have the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that powers the 812 Competizione, making 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ferrari is expected to make fewer examples of the new Icona than the Monza pair, which had a run of only 500 units. It could be far more expensive, too, with rumors pointing to it costing over $2.5 million. We’ll have to wait until next June to learn what comes next for the Icona project after this new one arrives. Automotive News Europe reports that the company could release a new strategic plan at the time, previewing future products.