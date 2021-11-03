After the surprising leak from last month, Jeep is ready to unveil the full pricing information about the new 2022 Grand Cherokee. The five-seat version of the SUV has an MSRP of $37,390 for the base rear-wheel-drive model without the $1,795 destination charge. For now, the two-row Grand Cherokee is available in five trim levels with the most affordable AWD model starting at $39,390.

The above prices are for the entry-level Laredo trim equipped with an optional Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system, which comes with a single-speed active transfer case. Above it, the Limited model starts at $43,710 but adds features such as leather seats, a heated steering wheel, standard heated seats, remote start, and a power liftgate with adjustable height.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

115 Photos

The Trackhawk model comes exclusively as an AWD option starting at $51,275. It packs a low-range Selec-Speed Control, Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featuring an active electronic two-speed transfer case with low range and a rear electronic limited-slip differential. The Grand Cherokee Overland kicks off at $53,305 and features the upgraded Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system.

The range-topping Summit trim wears a starting price tag of $57,365. The standard equipment for this model includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-way adjustable front-row seats with massaging function, LED fog lamps, 360-degree surround-view camera, and others. There’s also the available Summit Reserve upgrade package, which starts at $63,365 and brings even more standard equipment.

Below is the full pricing list for the 2022 Grand Cherokee. Bear in mind that these figures don't include the $1,795 destination charge. Also, pricing details for the 4xe electrified model will be released closer to the on-sale date at the beginning of 2022.