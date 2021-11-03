Toyota introduced the race-ready Supra GT4 at the end of 2019 just in time for the 2020 motorsport season. The race car packs the same 3.0-liter BMW-sourced engine as its road-legal brother, delivering 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). If that’s too much power for you to handle, now there’s a way more controllable and affordable option to play with. Literally.

Traxxas has presented the GR Supra GT4 as the latest addition to its lineup of performance-oriented scale models. It is a 1/10 scale copy of the actual race car built with amazing attention to detail. It is based on a modified and longer version of the proven Traxxas 4-Tec 3.0 chassis and features very detailed suspension and steering systems.

Gallery: Traxxas Toyota GR Supra GT4 by Traxxas

36 Photos

There are many components borrowed from other Traxxas models making this race car toy ready to rock in all conditions. The waterproof steering servo, for example, uses O-rings to protect the mechanism while driving in wet conditions. There are also robust connectors between the battery and the electronics, ensuring the fun won’t stop when it’s raining. Last but not least, the toy rides on a double-link suspension with actual oil-filled shocks.

Special attention has been paid to the wheels, which are an exact replica of the race wheels used by the Supra GT4. The tires have the same width at both axles and Traxxas says this makes the steering response more predictable and ensures better traction in corners.

The gallery above is full of very cool track and studio photos of the new 1/10 toy car, and there are also several shots unveiling what’s happening under the skin. Traxxas has also released a rad promotional video (attached at the top of this page), and if you want to order a copy of the Supra GT4 race car, be prepared that it costs $349.99.