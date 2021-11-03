Lexus works with two well-known racing drivers to craft a pair of modified IS vehicles for this year's SEMA Show. Townsend Bell and Hiraku Co. build an IS 500 for performance on the street. Scott Pruett and Dsport Magazine make an IS 350 into a car to work on the track.

The IS 500 from Hiraku and Townsend Bell receives a unique 3d pointed body kit that includes a new front lip spoiler, bumper canards, front fenders, side sills, roof spoiler, rear diffuser, and rear bumper trim. The hood and trunk are carbon fiber pieces from the company Seibon. It rides on 20-inch Rotiform wheels with an aerodynamic disk on the outside.

The car also gets quite a few performance upgrades. The mods include a new intake and an exhaust with titanium tips. There's also an adjustable coilover suspension and extra chassis braces. Brembo GT brakes help the vehicle slow down more effectively.

The IS 350 from Dsport Magazine and Scott Pruett is currently incomplete, and there's a plan to cover its further development in the magazine. Right now, it still has the stock 311-horsepower (232-kilowatt) 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, but the plan is to more than double the output when the project is finished.

The performance updates include custom-built KW Variant 3 coilovers, and it has the carbon-ceramic brakes from the Lexus RC F Track Edition.

The design includes a body wrap in blue and orange that takes inspiration from Pruett’s helmet art. There's also a body kit from the company Artisan Spirits. The pieces subtlely widen the fenders by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) in front and 1.97 inches (50 millimeters) at the back.

Inside, there's a four-point roll bar, and the driver sits in a carbon and Kevlar racing seat with a five-point harness

Lexus also uses the SEMA Show to announce the intention to expand the F Sport range into four tiers. F Sport Design has a focus on sporty looks, including changing the bumpers or wheels. F Sport Handling gets features like adaptive dampers. F Sport Performance adds to the suspension upgrades with extra power. Finally, F models receive a complete overhaul to be the sportiest vehicles in the brand's range.