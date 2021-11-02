The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept takes a 1978 example of this classic pickup and installs the Eluminator electric crate motor to create what is in essence a retro version of the upcoming F-150 Lightning. The truck is debuting at the SEMA Show.

The pickup uses two of Ford's Eluminator electric crate motors making a total of 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of torque. There's one powering each axle. If this output sounds familiar, these are the same parts and output as the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. There are no battery or range details.

"Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles," said Ford's Global Director of Vehicle Personalization, Accessories, and Licensing Eric Cin.

MLe Racecars built the Ford F-100 Eluminator, and it received a custom chassis from the Roadster Shop. The truck wears a body in the color Avalanche Gray and has Cerakote Copper details for the "FORD" lettering, headlight surrounds, side trim, and tailgate surround. The pickup rides on custom Forgeline 19-inch, three-piece billet aluminum wheels with a classic look. The charging port is behind a panel on the driver's side front fender.

Opening the hood reveals a view of the powertrain under a clear panel. A small space in front holds a bag and diagram for charging the truck.

The interior receives a complete overhaul. The dashboard is simply a wide screen, and there's a huge infotainment screen that looks straight out of the Mach-E. A new center console has a rotary gearshift. Other modifications include a billet aluminum dashboard and bucket seats using avocado-tanned leather upholstery.

Ford is now selling Eluminator electric crate motor to customers. A single one makes 281 hp (210 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque and is based on the Mach-E GT’s motor. It costs $3,900 and is available for order right now. The package includes a high-voltage motor to traction inverter harness, low-voltage harness/connector, and vent tube assembly.

Right now, the Eluminator offering doesn't include the control system, traction inverter, or battery. The company's announcement says it is working with "some of the leading performance manufacturers" to develop these components and eventually add them to the catalog.