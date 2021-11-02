We've seen travel trailers and truck toppers from Lance Camper, but this overland-themed trailer is something new. It's called the Enduro, and before we get too deep into this feature, Lance Camper is keen to call this a prototype. We don't know if a production version will follow, but with off-grid capability, a full kitchen and bathroom, and the capability to sleep six people in a small trailer, it sure seems like a no-brainer.

The Enduro is a completely new offering from Lance, designed for "backcountry adventure and travel to remote destinations." As such, it rides on a Timbren independent suspension setup with beefy all-terrain tires for better ground clearance. The single-axle design and length of 18 feet makes it compact and maneuverable. Additionally, prolific use of composite construction gives it a weight of 2,700 pounds, light enough for even modest SUVs and crossovers to tow. That explains why the trailer is connected to a decked-out Volkswagen Atlas, which we'll talk more about in a bit.

Despite the size, the Enduro is a full-service trailer outfitted for extended off-grid adventure. The wedge-shaped exterior gives way to an interior with a U-shaped dinette that can convert to a queen bed for sleeping. A pair of dropdown bunks offer space for two more sleepers, and the rooftop tent makes it a grand total of six. Heating and air conditioning systems help make those in the camper a bit more comfortable.

Those six adventure-seekers will share an interior shower and cassette toilet, and for meals, a comprehensive outdoor kitchen is accessible at the rear of the trailer. Power comes from a 100Ah lithium battery that can be charged through two 100-watt solar panels. The trailer carries 45 gallons of fresh water and 25 gallons of grey water, and if you want to stay off-grid for an extended period, a water purification system is included. If you don't want to be completely out of touch, there's a cell signal booster as well.

Gallery: Lance Enduro Concept Trailer With VW Atlas Tow Vehicle

39 Photos

Showcasing a compact overlanding trailer is one thing, but Lance Camper took the extra step of creating a cool tow vehicle that the overlanding crowd might not expect. The VW Atlas is usually found on pavement, but in this role, it rides higher on coilover suspension with air bags for leveling support and a set of 17-inch all-terrain tires. A roof rack with cargo cases sits on top, with other exterior accessories including a bevy of off-road lights and recovery boards, among others. Inside there's an upgraded sound system and all kinds of storage solutions.

Being a concept trailer, there's no mention of pricing or availability for the Enduro, nor is there a hint as to whether a production version is planned. For now, at least, this "Adventure Pass" combo is just something to wow the crowds at the 2021 SEMA Show. The event runs from November 2-5 in Las Vegas.