With the new Ford F-150 out and about, and with the all-electric Lightning in tow, it's only a matter of time before the Blue Oval gives the bigger members of the F-Series family a much-needed update. We're talking about the F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks, and our spies have already caught an F-350 prototype while doing some on-road testing.

Curiously, the prototype that you see here wears Platinum trim clothes based on the chrome accents found on the door mirror caps and the bottom of the window surrounds.

Gallery: Ford Super Duty F-350 Platinum Spy Shots

12 Photos

What's different, however, is the presence of black wheels on this prototype. Currently, the only way you can get black wheels on an F-350 Platinum is to opt for the Tremor Off-Road Package. However, it goes without saying that we could just be seeing placeholder wheels on this prototype as Ford is still in the early part of the testing phase.

Of note, the Tremor Off-Road package has been discontinued for the Super Duty XLT trims but remains to be offered on King Ranch and Platinum variants. With this prototype spotted, we can expect the Tremor Off-Road package to remain for the 2023 model year.

Other than the exposed chrome parts and wheels, the F-350 prototype was pretty much wrapped in heavy camouflage to hide away the design updates. However, we can expect the Super Duty trucks to take a lot from the F-150 when it comes to styling, with a number of variations of course.

The Ford Super Duty trucks are expected to have their debut next year for the 2023 model year. Until then, expect more road test sightings in the weeks and months to come.