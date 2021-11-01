So long as the Earth doesn’t decide to yeet itself out of its orbit around the sun between now and 2053, the Corvette should get to celebrate its 100th birthday. Hopefully, not just as an SUV. The company virtually overlooked the model’s 50th for doing something special, though Michigan’s Advanced Automotive Technologies helps pay homage to the original with its own creation – the 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition – and now you can own one.

In January, a rare, one-of-two yellow 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition model will roll across the Mecum Auction stage. It was built in 2016, and it hides a 5.7-liter LS6 V8 engine under the hood that produces 405 horsepower (302 kilowatt). It pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox. The bright Millennium Yellow pops alongside the bright chrome accents across the new, retro-inspired grille and headlights. Chrome is also used on the bumpers, the doors, and the front fenders to add a bit more retro flair.

Gallery: 2003 Chevrolet Corvette AAT 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition

11 Photos

Inside, there’s a custom black-and-yellow interior with a handful of other custom touches, like commemorative embroidery and badging. Otherwise, it’s a fairly standard C5 Corvette interior. Standard features are memory leather seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, a Delco-Bose stereo system, and dual-zone climate control. Don’t expect the latest-and-greatest technologies and features. Other goodies on the Chevy include chrome wheels, yellow brake calipers, and Bridgestone Potenza tires

The 2003 Chevy Corvette AAT 1953/2003 Commemorative Edition will roll across the auction block during Mecum Auctions’ Kissimmee, Florida, which starts on January 5. The car comes from the Jerry Brewis Estate Collection, with 17,677 miles (28,448 kilometers) shown on the odometer in one photo. There’s no reserve on it that would keep it from finding a new home, though the retro-inspired styling may not fill everyone’s cup with an enjoyable tasting tea, though the final result is truly something unique.