The annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas is a chance for both automakers and aftermarket companies to go wild with crazy builds. Chevrolet already has a wild truck in its booth called the Beast; offsetting that pseudo-militaristic off-roader are a slathering of mild trucks and SUVs with a few special touches that are a bit more practical.

From off-road overlanding adventures to garnering a bit more street cred, here's a taste of the trucks you'll see in Chevy's booth at SEMA.

Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept

Aside from being the only vehicle in this collection that isn't black, the Tahoe Z71 Overlanding Concept depicts the full-size SUV in a more aggressive off-road trim. Riding on air suspension with 18-inch beadlock wheels and 33-inch tires, the Tahoe carries a rooftop tent for overnight stays off the beaten path. Fender flares and an upgraded exhaust add to its tough presence, and if the going gets too tough, it's equipped with an off-road recovery kit.

Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Edition

The other overlanding Z71 in the group is this Chevrolet Colorado. Rather than deck it out with upgraded equipment, Chevy is keen to show the capability of the Colorado Z71 with the Trail Boss off-road package as available straight from the factory. As such, this truck is stock save for a topper and a rooftop tent to keep campers away from creepy crawly things on the ground.

Chevrolet Suburban Street Concept

From overlanding to cruising, Chevrolet swaps a tent for more street presence in the Suburban Street Concept. It uses the available air-ride suspension to lower the big SUV, and with low-profile street tires on custom 24-inch wheels, it looks ready to prowl the tarmac. Upgraded brakes are behind the wheels, and Chevrolet also injects plenty of black into the package with a custom grille, black badges, a matte black hood decal, and black mirror caps.

Chevrolet Silverado High Country Midnight Concept

Love black appearance packages but don't want a street-focused SUV? This Silverado concept also gets the blackout treatment, and we mean pretty much everything is black. The 20-inch wheels are solid black, as are the badges save for a silver-outlined bow tie in the solid black grille. The exhaust tips are black, bumpers, mirrors, you name it. Does this preview a new appearance package for the High Country? Only time will tell.

The 2021 SEMA Show kicks off this week, running from November 2-5 in Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.