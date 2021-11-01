Automakers like to make a big ado about their latest crossover or SUV, but there are still devoted sedan buyers out there that need something to drive. That’s where the Volkswagen Jetta comes in. The German automaker is giving the model a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, updating the styling, the available powertrains, and the trim lineup. With those changes comes a new starting price – $20,195.

That amount of money will get you the a solid bargain – the entry-level S trim with the manual gearbox that starts at $20,195 (prices exclude the $995 destination charge). The auto-equipped one is $20,995 to start. Its attractive price tag doesn’t mean VW skimps on goodies. The S will arrive with LED headlights and taillights, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, and VW’s Digital Cockpit with an 8.0-inch display.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI

43 Photos

Standard S-trim safety tech includes forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, blind-spot monitoring, and rear traffic alert. The optional $955 IQ.Drive (automatic)/Drive Assistance (manual) packages offer adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and Travel Assist. A free Convenience Package for the IQ.Drive/Drive Assistance packages to include rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Trim Price (Manual) Price (Automatic) Price w/Destination (Manual) Price w/Destination (Automatic) S $20,195 $20,995 $21,190 $21,990 Sport $21,095 $21,895 $22,090 $22,890 SE N/A $23,795 N/A $24,790 SEL N/A $27,795 N/A $28,790 GLI $30,995 $31,795 $31,990 $32,790

The SE builds off the S by adding 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and VW’s IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology. An $850 panoramic sunroof and $395 17-inch dark-graphite alloy wheels are available options. It starts at $23,795, and it’s only available with the automatic gearbox.

A Sport trim sits between the S and SE, and it adds a bit more styling and a tad more performance without roasting the wallet. It does with an XDS differential, while 17-inch Black alloy wheels, unique cloth sport comfort seats, and black trim – grille, window trim, and mirror caps – add some pizzazz. The manual Sport trim starts at $21,095, with the auto-equipped model starting at $21,895.

The SEL, which is only available with the auto gearbox, starts at $27,795, and it gets a host of goodies – projector LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, heated washer nozzles, leather seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, VW’s Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch display, a nine-speaker BeatsAudio sound system, and more.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Volkswagen Jetta shop now

The Jetta GLI gets reworked for 2022, which will only be available in one trim – the Autobahn. This kicks its starting price up significantly over the outgoing model (2021), which started at $26,345 for the non-Autobahn GLI variant. The manual-equipped 2022 GLI starts at $30,995, while the auto is a bit more expensive at $31,795. The GLI focuses on its sportier nature, offering a VAQ electronically-controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential and XDS, a DCC adaptive damping system, a sport exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels. An available black package for $595 features 18-inch alloy heels, a black roof, a black spoiler, and black mirror caps.

The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will go on sale before the end of the year in the