Modern Volvo cars are built to improve over time that’s to their connected software. Volvo is planning to roll out its first over-the-air update (OTA) later this week to eligible Volvo vehicles. Select Volvo owners across the country will receive notifications on the infotainment screens of their Volvos to let them know there’s an update ready for download. This is a big step into the future for Volvo and a demonstration of their intentions to keep their future vehicle software current with over-the-air updates.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge

40 Photos

Volvo’s first over the air update is specifically coming to owners of the all-electric XC40 Recharge as well as the 2022 XC60, 2022 XC60 Recharge, and 2022 XC60 Polestar Engineered equipped with Google built-in. Volvo is calling this software update Version 1.7 which includes some very interesting features. The update includes new infotainment software, bug fixes, and Sirus XM radio capabilities. All of this sounds great but it’s Volvo EV owners who get the best stuff.

Volvo explained that this update will also increase the range of EVs thanks to a propulsion system update and range update. Volvo did not say exactly how much range will increase, however, it's great to see a brand like Volvo working to improve its EVs using systems like over-the-air updates.

We can’t mention over-the-air updates without talking about Tesla who pioneered this process. Tesla has been updating its cars with over-the-air updates for almost a decade with their first update hitting cars in September of 2012. Now legacy automakers are finally getting on board with this important process that will help keep their cars relevant and owners happy. We look forward to seeing future use of Volvo’s new over-the-air update abilities very soon.