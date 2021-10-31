When General Motors revealed the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, the electric pickup truck's range was initially estimated to go over 350 miles. The 24-module, double-stacked battery pack should allow travel as far as the mentioned number, but it seems like the real-world estimate is a tad different – as revealed in a very unconventional way.

The "leak" came from the MyChevrolet app, discovered by user BahamaTodd of HummerChat (with screen captures). In the app, the user had to go through More > Explore EV > Energy Assist to get the info. There, the 2022 Hummer EV appeared with the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV (and their official EPA-estimated ranges), with the electric pickup showing 334 miles of range at 100 percent battery.

According to the user and screen captures provided, choosing the Hummer EV on the menu showed route planning based on that 334 miles of range. Of note, EPA has yet to release the estimated range for the GMC Hummer EV.

Now, before you get your phone and check if the information is already there, you need to take note that the info came after the original poster upgraded the app on his iPhone to the latest 5.7.0 version.

But of course, we should all take this with a pinch of salt. There are many factors to consider, such as the fact that this could just be a fluke on GM's part and that number shouldn't have been revealed in the first place. The number could also reflect that of the sold-out Hummer EV Edition 1, which comes with massive 35-inch tires as part of the Extreme Off-Road Package. Smaller, less aggressive on-road tires should provide better numbers, along with many other factors.

Plus the fact that EPA estimates should also be taken as they are – estimates. The real-world range numbers still vary depending on the usage.