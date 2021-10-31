The rebirth of the Lamborghini Countach was a rather controversial one. Some don't count it as a Countach, while some see it as just a marketing strategy using a legendary nameplate to sell cars to wealthy individuals. However, nothing's more controversial than the original Countach designer Marcello Gandini not approving the remade model.

Be that as it may, the Italian marque is still on schedule to deliver sold-out Countach by the first quarter of 2022. But before that, one of the new units has been caught out in the open, courtesy of YouTube's Varryx.

The familiar white 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was seen leaving a facility. While it isn't clear if this is part of the exactly 112 units to be ever made, we'd wager that this is the same unit that we saw during the remake model's launch back in August. However, it's hard to spot if the damage sustained during the Monterey Car Week was there, which should be seen on the left rear wheel.

Anyway, what we want to actually see is the new Countach in colors other than white. Of note, over 30 color options are available to choose from – a combination of original 1970s Countach heritage colors and contemporary shades.

For the uninitiated, the new Countach LPI 800-4 is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine that puts out 769 horsepower (573 kilowatts) on its own. The 'I' designation refers to the 34-hp (25-kW) electric motor powered by Lamborghini's 48-volt supercapacitor tech, for a total output of 803 hp (599 kW) sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed gearbox.

Performance figures include a sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph in 8.6 seconds, and a top speed of 221 mph, making the remake the quickest and fastest Countach ever.