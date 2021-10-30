As we head towards the end of 2021, it's that time of the year where automakers are adjusting their prices. Ford has been busy moving their prices around, with the Edge, Mustang Mach-E, and most recently, the Bronco seeing increases in the past couple of months.

This time around, it's the automaker's best-seller, the F-150, that gets another price hike. This isn't the first time the fourteenth-generation model got a price bump. Just months after its debut back in June 2020, Ford hiked up its MSRP by December. While the adjustment wasn't as big last year, it's pretty significant for the 2022 model year.

Per the order guide obtained by Cars Direct, the 2022 F-150 will be up to $2,280 more expensive than the current batches. But before you panic and rush to your nearest Ford dealership, it's doesn't apply to all models. So which trim level gets that substantial increase?

That would be for the F-150 Limited, the top-spec, megabuck version of the US' best-selling truck for decades. Starting with the 2022 model, that model will carry a base price of $75,150, and that's just for the two-wheel drive model. Opt for the four-wheel drive version and that sticker climbs to $78,575. Should you decide to tick every option, the F-150 Limited 4x4 can easily blast past the $80,000 mark.

Of course, not everyone will buy an F-150 that's equipped with all the bells, whistles, and 360-degree view cameras. Most models see a bump of $215 on their respective retail prices. Meanwhile, the entry-level XL 4x2 Regular Cab gets a small hike of $350, going up from $30,985 to $31,335 with destination charge applied. However, you can expect dealers to come up with deals to cash in on the holiday season.