The current Lexus LS has been around since 2017. It was a radical departure from the generation that came before it thanks to its low-slung, aggressive design. Then, in 2020, it got a bit of a facelift, receiving a slightly more conservative nose, along with more features.

Interestingly, the Japanese luxury automaker has decided to give their flagship sedan yet another update for the 2022 model year. However, don't go looking for those changes on the exterior. After all, it hasn't been that long since its facelift. So where did Lexus apply the tweaks? You'll have to go under the skin and peek at the options list to find them.

Let's start by listing down the revamped features and options for the full-sized Lexus. Once this model is released, all models will come standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The safety suite still packs all the features from the previous iteration, but there are a few hardware and software changes.

Lexus says the lens camera and millimeter-wave radar elements were enhanced to expand the response and detection range. The company adds that the changes make the Pre-Collision System (PCS) much more effective. PCS also includes Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection.

As for the options, the Mark Levinson Audio System now available on base LS 500. That means you no longer have to go for the tick the option for the other upgrade packages to enjoy that sound system. Speaking of packages, those get a fancy option as well. Starting with the 2022 model year, the hand-applied Haku door trim can now be specified with the Luxury and Executive Packages.

But what about the changes under the skin? Lexus says they re-tuned the suspension and the chassis for 2022. The sedan gets revised spring and damper rates for enhanced handling. Not only that, the automaker also made the effort of fitting thicker anti-roll bars at the front and rear that should make it a little less wallowy at the bends. Lastly, they adjusted the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) by employing revised linear solenoids and control valves.

The rest of the car is carried over from the 2021 model year. That includes the engine options, from the boosted 3.5-liter V6 to the hybrid. The base price now kicks off at $76,000 for the entry-level LS500. But if you're still looking out for the LS-F, it seems you might have to wait a little longer. So far, there have been no updates about that rumor.