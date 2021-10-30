BMW has just given its X3 M models are a much-needed refresh this year, employing visual tweaks to make upgrade the SUV's aesthetic appeal. However, if the original 503 horsepower (468 kilowatts) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) are not enough and you're looking for more power instead of just superficial updates, Manhart has something that might pique your high-octane interest.

Introducing, the Manhart MHX3 600 – based on the pre-facelift model of the current BMW X3 M Competition, the German tuner gave the small SAV more oomph, along with other upgrades on the exterior, interior, and other oily performance bits.

Gallery: Manhart MHX3 600 (BMW X3 M)

17 Photos

For power, Manhart tweaked the twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 straight-six engine to extract up to 626 hp (468 kW) and 579 lb-ft (785 Nm) of pulling power, thanks to the tuner's MHtronik auxiliary control unit. The exhaust system is likewise upgraded to a Manhart-branded stainless steel exhaust system with valve control.

However, if you're buying outside Germany, you can opt to go for a number of non-TUV approved options, finished with 4x100mm Manhart carbon or ceramic coated tailpipes. Suspension tuning is also on offer, along with a set of 30mm lowering springs by H&R.

As for the exterior alterations, the German aftermarket specialist went for a bevy of carbon fiber bits that include the front splitter, rear diffuser, two-piece front bumper inlets, two-piece front bumper add-ons, mirror caps, and a choice between a decal set or vinyl wrap. There's also a choice between 21-inch Concave One wheels in Silk Matt Black or the bigger 22-inch wheels Alpina. Both can come with gold rim decoration as a free option.

On the other hand, brakes and interior upgrades are available upon request, according to Manhart. Prices come individually, with the ECU remapping alone costing 2,856.30 euros or around $3,300 with the current exchange rates.

All the upgrades are also applicable for the BMW X4 M.