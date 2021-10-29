Loki Basecamp has been teasing its new Icarus truck camper since this summer, with plenty of official renderings revealing an enticing new product. Those renderings turn into reality today with a look at the production model in all its glory – and it looks like the future of camping.

The Icarus, the company’s second model, is smaller and lighter than its Falcon, which makes it much more appealing for overland rigs. However, the new size and construction doesn’t deviate too far from the larger Falcon. The new Icarus sports the brand’s modular interior design so customers can customize it to their needs.

Gallery: Loki Basecamp Icarus In-Bed Truck Camper

14 Photos

Inside, there’s a full bed that extends over the truck cab, but that’s just the start. The multi-function seating and dinning table area can convert to make room for another bed, and there’s ample storage, too. The kitchenette comes with a mobile induction stove top and a stainless-steel sink. There’s hidden storage for the portable toilet, with the remaining interior space usable for a mudroom and mobile shower or for additional seating.

The four-season camper has R16 insulation, though a Webasto Heating Unit supplies hot air and hot water, while a 12-volt air conditioner can help keep things cool. Roof top solar panels can supplying up to 300 watts of energy, with an onboard lithium battery pack. The Icarus also comes with 15-gallon freshwater tank and a 13-gallon gray water tank. On the outside, the Icarus features a modular rack system that can carry a range of accessories or goods and a retractable awning.

There will be two models available – the Icarus 6 and the Icarus 8. The 6 is for trucks with 6.5-foot beds and the 8 fits 8.0-foot beds. Pricing starts at $69,000 with plenty of options available. The company is taking pre-orders now with a $5,000 deposit required, with plans for an EV-compatible camper, too.