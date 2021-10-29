In addition to the Mustangs, Mach-Es, and F-Series trucks, Ford also has several Rangers and Mavericks for this year's SEMA Show. You can check them all out below.

D.R.A.G.G. Maverick Pickup

D.R.A.G.G. stands for Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti and is a collaboration between Oxnard Union High School and the police department there. The group's Maverick for SEMA is a beach rescue vehicle that has an eye-catching appearance, and there are toolboxes, a rock rack, and crossbars for carrying gear.

Air Design Maverick

Air Design modifies a 2022 Maverick Lariat SuperCrew with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and FX4 package. The company's goal is to create a small truck that's perfect for the California lifestyle. It wears the builder's fender flares, door moldings, and tailgate appliqué. There's also a bed cap. Other parts include a cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips, 1.5-inch lift kit, and 18-inch wheels with 31-inch tires.

Inside, the truck has all-weather floor mats, a roadside assistance kit, rear under-seat storage bins, and a portable refrigerator.

Tucci Maverick

The Maverick by Tucci Hot Rods opts for a sporty look, rather than focusing on off-road ability. It is an XLT-grade truck with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

The truck gets 3d-printed parts for the fender flares, front lip, and rear spoiler. The white wheels have no spokes. Other additions are a hard, roll-up bed cover and tailgate spoiler. The changes make this one of the more eye-catching trucks we've seen for SEMA.

Mechanical tweaks include a coilover suspension and Borla cat-back exhaust with a pair of carbon fiber tips.

Attitude Performance Outside Magazine Ranger Tremor

This Ranger Tremor with sponsorship from Outside Magazine is ready to go off-road. It has a front bumper and exhaust from Ford Performance. The auxiliary lighting is from Rigid Industries. There's also a six-inch suspension lift to raise the ground clearance.

A Yakima bed rack provides a place to mount gear, and a Thule Tepui rooftop tent adds a place to sleep. An interesting addition is a Watergen atmospheric water generation system that creates drinking water from the humidity in the air.

Skyjacker Ranger

This Ranger is also ready for off-road adventure. It features a Skyjacker Suspension six-inch lift. There are new bumpers with a light bar and winch at the front. Rock slider side steps are along the sides. Rigid supplies the lamps at the base of the A-pillars and along the roof.

The engine gets a Power Pack performance calibration, and there's a cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips.