Don't bother trying to find design changes on the 2022 Lexus LC 500. There are none, nor are there changes for the interior of the suave luxury coupe. The notable updates for 2022 take place in the LC 500's bones and order books.

By bones, we of course mean the suspension. Lexus engineers saw fit to make the sporty two-door a bit more nimble, so front and rear suspension tunings are "optimized to enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range." Lexus doesn't tell us exactly what's different in this optimization process, but the automaker pledges the 2022 LC 500 is nimbler and offers better feedback for drivers. That's especially true on models with the sport package, which gains polished 21-inch wheels with black accents.

As for the order books, Lexus is following in the footsteps of many luxury brands by launching an in-depth owner customization program. Called Bespoke Build, Lexus offers the service only for LC 500 models fitted with the sport package. From there, the floodgates are opened on all kinds of options that are both exclusive to the service, or were previously available only on special edition models. Buyers can choose between numerous colors and color combinations for the exterior and interior, but it also offers choices for wheels, spoilers, and the carbon fiber roof, which is now exclusive to Bespoke Build.

"Our LC buyers are true car enthusiasts, and they know exactly what they want," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "They are also connected and tech-savvy. We are thrilled to offer a new online tool that allows them to craft their unique Bespoke Build."

Lexus will launch a special Bespoke Build configurator for the LC 500 on November 17. For those who are satisfied with the standard version, you'll be happy to hear there's no price increase from 2021. Starting MSRP for the 2022 LC 500 is $93,050, and it should reach dealerships by the end of the year.