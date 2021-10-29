The 2021 SEMA Show starts on November 2, and Ford is the latest automaker to show us the customized vehicles that the company is bringing to the event. For easier browsing, we are separating them into four categories. After checking out these F-Series pickups, go take a look at the Mustangs, Mach-Es, and combined Mavericks and Rangers.

Hellwig F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Hellwig starts with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew with the 3.5-liter hybrid V6 and the FX4 package. The company then adds off-road capability with new sway bars and steel helper springs. The exhaust is now a custom Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips. The truck rides on 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.

For spending a night camping, Hellwig installs a bed cap with a 270-degree awning. The space back there is large enough for a refrigerator and a 10-gallon shower. Spotlights and floodlights can keep the fun going when it gets dark.

BTR F-150 Tremor

The F-150 Tremor from BTR is also ready for a camping adventure. It has a Yakima roof rack and rooftop tent. Plus, there are amenities like a shower and a pull-out kitchen with a water tank. A bike rack mounts to the hitch so campers can enjoy nature while cycling. When it gets dark, there's a projector setup in the rear for watching a movie in the wilderness.

Hypertech F-150 Hybrid Lariat

Hypertech also built an F-150 that's great for camping. The company adds a custom sliding rail system that holds an electric grill, refrigerator/freezer, sink, ice machine, washer/dryer, and more. All of this equipment gets power from the 7.2-kilowatts available from the Pro Power Onboard system with the hybrid engine.

Hypertech includes Ford Performance Parts like an air compressor, off-road lighting, cat-back exhaust, off-road bumpers, and wheel/tire package.

Addictive Desert Designs F-150 Raptor

Here's a truck that's not for camping. Addictive Desert Designs modifies this 2022 F-150 Raptor SuperCrew. It wears custom yellow and gray graphics over a black body. There are also different front and rear bumpers, a bed-mounted tire rack, rock slider steps, and a chase rack. The additional lighting is from Rigid Industries.

Advanced Accessory Concepts F-250 Super Duty Tremor

Rather than an F-150, Advanced Accessory Concepts customizes a 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor with a 7.3-liter V8 with a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips from Borla.

The pickup also gets locking hubs from Warn Industries, coilover suspension, upgraded sway bars, and 17-inch wheels with 37-inch tires. There are off-road bumpers with a Warn winch at the front.

MAD Industries F-450 Super Duty Platinum

Finally, MAD Industries works on a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8. The company imagines this as the perfect rig to haul your gear wherever you want to take it. The mechanical upgrades include a coilover suspension, airbags, upgraded sway bars, and a custom four-inch axle-back exhaust with black chrome tips.