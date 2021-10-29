Here's a seemingly mismatched drag race between an Acura NSX and a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe. It's a hybrid, turbocharged supercar versus a crossover with a twin-turbo V8.

The GLC 63 packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) in the standard model or 503 hp (375 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) in the S grade.

Gallery: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe

48 Photos

The NSX has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with three electric motors that offers 573 hp (427 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm). The orange color on this one means it is at least from the 2019 model year. At least on paper, the NSX has an advantage here, but let's see how they perform on the drag strip.

Watching closely, you can see that the GLC 63 slightly jumps the start, so it takes an early lead. By around halfway down the strip, the two vehicles are side by side. From there, the NSX claws ahead to gain a narrow lead.

At the end of the quarter-mile, the NSX clocks a time of 11.537 seconds at 122.47 miles per hour (197.1 kilometers per hour). The GLC 63 needs 11.685 seconds and is going 118.3 mph (190.39 kph).

After the race against the NSX, the GLC 63 comes back to take on an AMG GT four-door. We can't tell exactly what trim level the sedan is but judging by its performance here, we're guessing this is the 63 grade. That model has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo making 577 hp (430 kW).

The GLC seems to jump the start again, and the action is similar to the previous race. The GLC takes an early lead, but the AMG GT gradually reels it in until being in front. The sedan covers the distance in 11.415 seconds at 120.05 mph (193.2 kph). The crossover does the run 11.764 seconds at 118.32 mph (190.4 kph).