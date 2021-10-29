GMC is preparing for the launch of the revived Hummer and will display many customization options for the all-electric truck during the upcoming SEMA next week. The automaker has just released photos depicting some of the accessories for personalization of the new Hummer, and there are some pretty neat products.

The manufacturer will have four Hummers displayed at the SEMA show, two trucks, one SUV, and the Chip Ganassi Racing Extreme-E electric off-road race vehicle. Speaking of the accessories, GMC said it has designed those in parallel with the vehicle for better fitment and production-spec validation.

Gallery: GMC Hummer accessories for SEMA

14 Photos

“Their design and fit are integrated with the vehicle like regular production components,” explained Humberto Ortiz, lead designer for performance accessories. “It means they appear and function as if they were installed on the assembly line, with production-level quality, too, compared to universal-type aftermarket components.”

The roof tent depicted at the top of this page caught our attention the most. It has an aluminum construction that extends from the B-pillar of the truck all the way back to the rear end of the truck bed. There’s a retractable aluminum ladder and a heavy-duty cooling box as a part of the package.

Other accessories worth talking about are the 50-inch light bar with a curved profile matching the contour of the roof, as well as the tire carrier for the Hummer truck, which matches the design language of the electric pickup. There’s also a hard power-retractable tonneau cover and an off-road recovery kit. All in all, GMC promises it will have nearly 200 accessories available for the new Hummer with many of them being displayed during the SEMA.

“The accessories developed for GMC HUMMER EVs are inspired by its extreme performance capabilities," Ortiz also added. "The accessories’ design and functionality integration make them extensions of the vehicles themselves.”