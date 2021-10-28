The Honda Pilot is entering the 2022 model year and the automaker has prepared some changes in the lineup. Generally speaking, the SUV’s range has been simplified and there’s a new entry-level grade. A new report from CarsGuide shines more light on the 2022 Pilot family, based on data derived from a recent order guide.

According to the online publication, the new base model will be the Pilot Sport which effectively means the starting price of the 2022 Pilot will be significantly higher than the 2021 Pilot. The 2022 Pilot Sport has an MSRP of $38,055 for the front-wheel-drive model and $40,055 with all-wheel drive (both with destination included). In comparison, the 2021 Pilot LX had a starting price of $33,775 with FWD, which makes the 2022 model $4,280 more expensive.

However, the higher price will come with a lot more standard equipment. The 2022 Pilot Sport will be delivered nicely opted with 20-inch Pewter Gray Alloy wheels, leather seats, and an eight-inch display for the infotainment system. Power will be provided by the same V6 engine that is available to all other trim levels. As a side note, the EX trim level has also been discontinued for the new model year.

Meanwhile, CarsDirect also reports the 2022 Pilot TrailSport will start at almost $45,000 or, more precisely, $44,785 after a destination charge of $1,225. Expected to go on sale later this year, the off-road-themed model will be equipped from the factory with 18-inch wheels with 245/60 R18 105H AS tires, and a leather interior. Again, power will be provided by a 3.6-liter V6 mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive will be standard.

