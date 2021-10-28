You may not be ready to admit it to yourself but we are slowly approaching the holiday season. It’s been a very turbulent year but it’s now time to find the best gifts for the ones that we love the most. There’s no better way to express your love to someone than a brand new all-electric truck delivered to their door right on Christmas day, right? If you’ve been thinking about this idea, today’s your lucky day.

Earlier this week, Neiman Marcus unveiled its collection of seven luxurious gifts during an event at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. Among the seven exclusive and rather expensive gifts, including a mountaintop ski adventure with champion skier Lindsey Vonn, there’s also a brand new and very special GMC Hummer electric vehicle. It’s a one-off Barett-Jackson example based on the Edition 1 series and created exclusively for Neiman Marcus.

Gallery: GMC Hummer by Neiman Marcus

3 Photos

The interior of this vehicle is where you’ll find custom touches such as two-tone handcrafted leather seats and anodized metal accents, customized Neiman Marcus badging and running boards, a bespoke steering wheel, and special entry illumination lighting. Special attention was also given to the charging of the Hummer EV and as a part of the gift, the new owner will also receive an electric charging station with included installation for home use. But that’s not everything.

The recipient of the gift will also receive VIP access to Carolyn and Craig Jackson’s personal skybox at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in January next year. During the auction, they will also be given the very rare opportunity to “drop the gavel” on the auction block. Last but not least, the Hummer EV will be delivered to a destination of choice within the continental part of the United States. The price for all these extras? Neiman Marcus has listed the one-off gift at $285,000.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Neiman Marcus legacy with this year’s Fantasy Gifts,” Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson CEO, comments. “Barrett-Jackson is more than just a world-class collector car auction company, but also an unparalleled automotive lifestyle brand with incredible partners like General Motors. We’re excited to offer this extraordinary Fantasy Gift as we lead into our 2022 Scottsdale Auction where we will celebrate 50 years of the world’s greatest collector car auctions.”

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV