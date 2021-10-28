Rumors of a bigger Land Rover Defender originally emerged back in July 2019 but it wasn't until this previous March when company execs confirmed the more spacious derivative. Likely to carry the "130" suffix to illustrate it slots above the two-door 90 and four-door 110 models, the larger version of the off-roader seemingly shows up in patent images that have somehow made their way online.

Our friends at Motor.es have managed to get a hold of these drawings, showing a predictable design since the changes have occurred aft the rear axle. Previous reports have stated the Defender 130 would retain the wheelbase of the 110 model, which measures 119 inches (3,022 mm) between the front and rear wheels. That seems to be the case here since the rear doors appear to have the same length as they do on the 110.

While the Defender 110 has an overall length of 197.6 inches (5,018 mm), it is believed the upcoming 130 model will stretch at 201 inches (5,105 mm), with all the extra length added after the rear axle. It should make the rearmost seats significantly more spacious compared to the three-row Defender 110 while increasing the cargo capacity for greater practicality.

The patent images do seem to match what we say a few months ago in spy shots of a camouflaged prototype. Internal documents have characterized the Defender 130 as being a "premium explorer" capable of seating up to eight people while being just as tall and wide as the 110. It's slated to go on sale before the end of 2022, and according to Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell, it "will hit a sweet spot in North America, China and also the Middle East, which we're not yet touching."

The family-friendly Defender could be followed by the on-again-off-again pickup truck and an upscale version riding on the same MLA platform as the all-new Range Rover unveiled earlier this week. These could be joined by a more potent SVR-badged model with over 600 horsepower coming from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine borrowed from BMW the latest Range Rover also uses.