It's been an eventful week in terms of livestreams and it's only Wednesday. After witnessing the world debuts of the Range Rover and Corvette Z06, our attention is now turning to the new Kia Sportage. Mind you, it's far from being an absolute premiere as the compact crossover was originally unveiled back in June. Early last month, the fifth-gen model was shown in European specification with a shorter wheelbase.

Which of the two is North America getting? Our money is on the long-wheelbase configuration considering Kia said the Euro version was specifically developed for that region. As a refresher, the global Sportage is 4660 millimeters (183.5 inches) long, 1865 mm (73.4 in) wide, and 1660 mm (65.3 in) tall, with the wheelbase measuring 2755 mm (108.4 in). It should come with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive as well as a rugged X-Line trim level echoing the larger Sorento.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Global Debut

49 Photos

While in some parts of the world Kia is selling the new Sportage with a diesel engine, the US-spec model is likely to come only with gasoline units. A plug-in hybrid seems like an educated guess taking into account its sister model, the Hyundai Tucson, is available in North America with a PHEV powertrain. A shift-by-wire transmission is also planned since both the global and Euro models have lost the chunky gearbox lever with the new generation.

The outgoing Sportage has already entered the 2022 model year in the United States, which can only mean the revamped version will arrive as a 2023MY. It should go on sale in the first half of next year, but we won't be too surprised if the plug-in hybrid will arrive at a later date in the same vein as the electrified Tucson.

The livestream starts at 2:00 PM EDT when we will have full details about the US-bound 2023 Kia Sportage.