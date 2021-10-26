Large luxury sedans aren't known for their robust on-track performance, but automakers pack them with plenty of power anyway. Customers expect a certain amount of oomph to live under their right foot for when it's needed, and both the Maserati Quattroporte and the Audi S8 fit that bill, but how do the two compare in a drag race? A new video from CAR Buyers Guide pits the two sedans against one another in a stunning drag race.

On paper, the Audi is the superior machine, with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine producing a stout 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Not only is the Audi more powerful, but it also has all-wheel drive, giving it another advantage over the rear-wheel-drive Maserati. The Italian sedan has a smaller twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which makes 403 hp (301 kW) and 403 lb-ft (547 Nm) of torque.

The Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is one of the deciding factors between these two sedans, with the S8 rocketing off the line ahead of the Quattroporte. The German sedan leaves the Maserati in the dust, which struggles to channel its power through the eight-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels. The Quattroporte cannot put the power to the pavement like the Audi, and it suffers for it, failing to close the gap before the Audi crosses the finish line.

The drag race wasn't the fairest of fights we have covered, with the Audi having two more cylinders and two more dive wheels over the Maserati. The Maserati is also a bit outdated by comparison, debuting all the way back in 2013. A new generation is under development, with an all-electric variant planned, and we know electric vehicles can be performance monsters, so we expect Maserati will soon want a rematch. Audi better watch out.