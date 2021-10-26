Spy shots capture a car’s development lifecycle, often showing a test vehicle slowly losing its camouflage. However, new photos of the upcoming Alpina B4 Gran Coupe show the brand adding coverings to the tuned four-door 4 Series. There isn’t much, but it’s enough to hide – or draw attention to – the few Alpina styling touches the model will receive.

The new camouflage covers a deeper lip spoiler that hangs off the front bumper, while the additional camo at the rear hides a small spoiler. There’s still camouflage on the lower part of the rear bumper, which we’ve seen on the previous test vehicle. Inside, Alpina will offer customers a variety of unique stitching, embroidering, and embossing options. Alpina will help the model stand out from its BMW siblings with unique exterior colors and distinct 20-spoke alloy wheels.

Gallery: Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Spy Photos

25 Photos

The B4 GC will likely get the B3’s powertrain – a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six producing 462 horsepower (344 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Alpina will tune the eight-speed automatic gearbox for quicker shifts, with the B4 sporting a spec sheet similar to the B3 – a sub-4.0-second 0-to-60 time and a 188-mile-per-hour (302-kilometer-per-hour) top speed. A diesel Alpina D4 is expected to arrive at a later date.

It’s unclear when Alpina will reveal the new B4 Gran Coupe, though it should debut early next year at the latest. It’s rumored to go on sale next March. BMW has no plans to produce a proper M4 Gran Coupe, afraid it’ll step on the M3’s tailpipes, so customers who are looking for something to fill the gap between the M440i xDrive models and the two-door M4 could look to Alpina’s upcoming offering. There is no pricing information just yet, though those figures will likely arrive before the model goes on sale. We’ll see if any new spy pics have the four-door wearing even more camo.