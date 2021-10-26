If you're looking for a Mini with some sinister style, the brand is expanding the Shadow Edition package to the entire range in the UK. Customers can now order the darker appearance on the Mini Hatch, Convertible, and Electric models.

The Shadow Edition package on the Hatchback and Convertible covers the Mini models in Midnight Black metallic paint with a contrasting Silver roof and mirror caps. The body trim is Piano Black to make the exterior even darker.

Gallery: Mini Shadow Edition Models

36 Photos

The Shadow Edition for the combustion-powered vehicles is based on the Sport trim of these models. The package comes with 18-inch John Cooper Works Course Spoke wheels that have black accents. The JCW spoiler is on the rear of the roof.

The Shadow Edition of the Mini Electric is almost entirely black with a Piano Black body and Midnight Black for the roof and mirror caps. It rides on 17-inch Tentacle Spoke wheels. This model is based on the Level 3 trim.

To show off the package, Mini adds a black and silver panel to the bodywork between the front fender and doors. There are also special graphics on the hood and door tread plate.

Opening the door reveals a cabin with an Anthracite headliner and Piano Black trim. The front occupants sit in John Cooper Works sport seats, and the driver grips a steering wheel with Chili Red contrast stitching. An 8.8-inch infotainment screen is on the center stack.

The Shadow Edition's tech suite includes automatic headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and LED headlights. As extra options, buyers can add the Comfort Pack, Comfort Plus Pack and Navigation Plus Pack.

At least at the moment, Mini is saying the Shadow Edition is exclusive to the UK market. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker to find out whether there's a chance for this pack to come to the US.

UK Pricing