Halloween is right around the corner, though the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger won’t be scrambling to put together a costume this year. The automaker has both covered with a pair of new appearance packages – the Hemi Orange and the SRT Black styling packs.

The Hemi Orange package pays homage to the distinct orange look Dodge gave its iconic Hemi engines during the muscle car era. Orange accents adorn the outside of the vehicle, including a full-length orange accent stripe that runs bumper-to-bumper. Dodge also uses the color to outline the Midnight Grey Metallic grille and fender badging. Inside, the brand adds orange stitching to the flat-bottom steering wheel, the console lid, the shifter boot, the instrument panel, the doors, and the armrests.

The Hemi Orange package is only available on the GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody trims of both models, while the SRT Black package dresses up the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye Charger and Challenger offerings.

Dodge’s SRT Black package is a bit more subdued with its modest appearance upgrades. Dodge adds Midnight Gray Metallic grille, fender, and deck lid SRT badges on the Charger, while the Challenger receives unique grille, fender, and spoiler badging. The pack also gives the Charger the Black Nickel exhaust tips that are already standard on Challenger SRT models.

The Hemi Orange pack costs $2,995 on the GT RWD, though that includes the Brembo four-piston calipers, the 20-inch wheels, and the Performance Handling package. The appearance pack is only $1,500 on the Scat Pack Widebody model. The SRT Black package is much cheaper at $695. Dodge plans to offer its Hemi Orange appearance package option on select 2022 Dodge Durango trims. Details about the SUV’s package will arrive in the first quarter of next year. Dodge already offers the SRT Black package on the Durango.

