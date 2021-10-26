The Palisade is one of Hyundai’s hottest products in North America - both in terms of sales and in terms of its freshness on the market. The large SUV was launched in 2018 as the corporate cousin to the Kia Telluride and attracted many customers with its bold design and practical cabin. New spy photos suggest the automaker is already working on a refresh for the Palisade, and we can now take an early and unofficial look at the redesigned model.

The Gotcha Cars channel on YouTube obtained spy photos of the Palisade from South Korean sources, which showed changes will be made to the front end. The designers in the team decided to unhide the camouflaged prototypes and the result is the gallery below, depicting a possible design for the facelifted Palisade. The changes are not huge, though there are things worth talking about.

Gallery: Hyundai Palisade facelift renderings

5 Photos

Starting at the front, it’s where most of the changes should be focused and this rendering proposes a fascia inspired by the new Hyundai Tucson. This means a larger and more pronounced grille with integrated LED light elements into the grille. The headlights will be underlined by new chrome strips, and a larger Hyundai logo will sit at the center.

The headlights will continue to feature a split design with the lower section probably getting a redesign. The most notable change there is the fact that the vertical running lights are now positioned on the outside of the headlamps. Also, three projector lenses will most likely form a slightly larger light cluster compared to the pre-facelift model.

This is literally everything we know about the redesigned Palisade so far. We expect some changes inside the cabin as well, with some outlets reporting about a potential new infotainment screen and a Crystal Sphere gear selector as seen in the Genesis GV60.