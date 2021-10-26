The 1969 Land Rover Range Rover is widely accepted as the world's first luxury SUV, although some would beg to differ and claim the Jeep Super Wagoneer that came out three years earlier holds the title. After nearly a decade on sale, the fourth generation of the fullsize sports utility vehicle is finally being retired to make way for the all-new model to take on the latest Lexus LX.

We've been spying on the Range Rover Mk5 for nearly two years, and all prototypes have given us the impression the exterior won't rock the boat too much in terms of design. The signature boxy shape will be largely retained, and so will be the split tailgate and the "hidden" rear wiper. It will once again come in both standard- and long-wheelbase configurations with multiple seating layouts, plus a high-performance derivative likely carrying the SVR suffix.

Gallery: 2023 Range Rover PHEV spy photos

16 Photos

We will have to wait and see whether those juicy rumors about a BMW engine powering the new Range Rover will materialize, specifically Bavaria's ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 installed in a number of M models. We're expecting Land Rover to electrify its flagship SUV from day one through a plug-in hybrid version, with reports speculating there will also be a purely electric derivative further down the line.

Even though the exterior will be more of the same, the 2022 Range Rover is most likely going to be an entirely different vehicle underneath the familiar skin. It will ride on the MLA architecture, which was supposed to debut with the next-generation Jaguar XJ before the large luxury sedan was axed right before its official premiere.

Prototypes have been captured on camera putting a rear-wheel steering system at work, which should translate into a tighter turning circle and increased stability during high-speed cornering. Inside, Land Rover will install its latest Pivi Pro infotainment with support for over-the-air updates as well as a digital instrument cluster and more screens in the back part of a rear-seat entertainment system.

Following today's debut, the new Range Rover should go on sale shortly before hitting the streets in the first half of 2022. Chances are it won't be too long before Land Rover will introduce the smaller and more agile Range Rover Sport. The first spy shots date all the way back to February 2020, so the premiere could take place either by the end of next year or early 2023.