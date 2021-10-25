We take a brief interlude from your daily dose of rock 'n' roll to talk about something a bit lighter. We don't mean the Bentley Bentayga, because it's hard to classify anything weighing three tons as lighter unless it's an aircraft carrier. We're talking about Swan Lake, La Bayadere, and The Nutcracker. We're talking about music and visual art coming together in graceful movements and glorious agility. We're talking about ballet.

What could that possibly have to do with the big Bentayga and its thundering V12 engine? We're glad you asked.

Bentley is keen on launching an annual series of vehicles called the Russian Heritage Edition that honors, well, Russian heritage. It starts here with six Bentaygas created through Bentley's in-house Mulliner group, each one different in color and trim but all paying tribute to ballet and you know what? Nobody does the genre better than Russia.

In addition to special colors inside and out, each SUV features ballet embroidery on the seatbacks and passenger side dash. Additionally, each Bentayga bears the name of a different ballet move on the door sill. Yes, named for a specific ballet move. It sounds like a very Bentley thing to do, but honestly, it seems very strange to do it on a ginormous SUV.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Speed Russian Ballet Collection

8 Photos

These special touches notwithstanding the Bentaygas are otherwise normal in terms of equipment and power. This ballet collection uses the amped-up Bentayga Speed version, delivering 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) from its big V12 to all four wheels. Two of the models wear a two-tone finish while the others are a single shade. And don't bother asking about buying one. All six are already spoken for and will be delivered to owners in Russia by the end of 2021.

"We are excited to present the exclusive Bentayga Speed Russian Heritage Collection to our Russian customers," said Christian Schlick, head of Bentley Russia. "This project is built on the passion for perfection, which Bentley shares with such a grand and sophisticated art as ballet, the central motif of this year’s limited edition."